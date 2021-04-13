Skip to Content

Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic

8:06 am National News from the Associated Press

While most Americans have weathered the pandemic financially, about 38 million say they are worse off now than before the outbreak began in the U.S. Overall, 55% of Americans say their financial circumstances are about the same now as a year ago, and 30% say their finances have improved. That’s according to a new poll from Impact Genome and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. But 15% say they are worse off. The problem is more pronounced at lower-income levels. Twenty-nine percent of those living below the federal poverty level say their personal finances worsened in the past year. 

