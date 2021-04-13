Protesters say ‘no to Veolia’ audit of sewage treatment plant used in Binghamton and Johnson City

(WBNG) - Protesters on Monday gathered outside the joint Binghamton-Johnson City Sewage Treatment Plant and called on local leaders to say no to a plan which would allow for the company Veolia to audit the plant.

Protesters claim the company’s involvement would be a conflict of interest. They say they are concerned that Veolia previously submitted a bid to buy the plant. Local officially previously opted not to go through with accepting any bids and selling the site.

"This is our public water, this is our public health, and public jobs, and it's really important we don't let a conflict of interest into the process,” said Johnson City Trustee Benjamin Reynolds.

Protesters also say the company installed equipment several years ago which has since malfunctioned.

Plant employee Brian Swan described how Veolia's name is on bags inside the plant.

“Our issue is having Veolia rammed down our throat, we really don’t need them, just bring in one of the many other companies and we are on board,” said Swan.

Protest organizer Dan Livingston said, "An independent audit is important because you cant see everything yourself, sometimes you need a fresh set of eyes, but Veolia is not a fresh set of eyes. Veolia, they practically never left."

Protesters made clear they want the site inspected, just not by Veolia.

12 News reached out to the Binghamton mayor’s office to ask for their response to the protester’s assertion about a conflict of interest. A spokesperson referred us back to a statement Mayor Rich David released Friday which said it is concerning that some people are against an audit meant to provide transparency and accountability.