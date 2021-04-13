Ryu expected to start as Blue Jays host the Yankees

New York Yankees (5-5) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (4-6)

Dunedin; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-0, 3.86 ERA, .64 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Blue Jays: TBD

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays finished 22-18 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Toronto hit .255 as a team last year while averaging 8.6 hits per game.

The Yankees finished 23-17 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. New York hit .247 as a team and averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), Nate Pearson: (adductor), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Tyler Chatwood: (triceps), George Springer: (left oblique), Teoscar Hernandez: (health protocols).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Aaron Hicks: (personal), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.