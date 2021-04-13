Georgia sheriff: 3 officers wounded, 1 suspect dead, 1 held

VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities say three officers were wounded when the passenger of a car shot them during a police chase that ended with one suspect killed and the other arrested. The Carroll County sheriff said it began when a Georgia Highway Patrol trooper stopped a car for speeding along Interstate 20 early Monday. Authorities said the vehicle sped away again and the passenger fired a weapon that stopped the patrol vehicle. Local police officers then joined the chase, which ended with three officers wounded. Sheriff Terry Langley said one suspect was killed and the other taken into custody “after a negotiation.”