Tioga County making progress on emergency communications system

OWEGO (WBNG) -- It's National Public Safety Telecommunications Week and Tioga County is making strides to make the job a bit easier for first responders to keep everyone safe.

They are moving forward with a long-awaited upgrade to their emergency communications system.

Mike Simmons, Director of Emergency Services says their current system is a patchwork which makes it difficult for dispatchers, and responding agencies to communicate.

He also said the county's geographic makeup creates problems when it comes to reception and radio signals.

"We have preliminary data that shows good coverage in along the state highways and the interstate, but we lack coverage in some of the valleys, so we have to look into ways to get the necessary radio coverage down in the valleys," he said.

He says they are currently awaiting grant funding to finish the project. He says it was supposed to be released last year but the county has still not received it.

In the meantime, the department is working on mapping out where they need to place towers in order to ensure that the signal can reach everywhere in the county.

Simmons says because the new system will offer a more reliable, consistent signal and it will be compatible with all local agencies and neighboring counties, it will make the job of dispatchers easier and in turn residents safer.

"It's going to make it so they can get the calls and get information out more quickly than on the radio side the coverage will be improved so we know the emergency responders will get the message," he said.

He says he expects the project to take about another two years to complete.