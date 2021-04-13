Tucson man gets federal prison term for firearms smuggling

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Tucson man has been sentenced to 6½ years in federal prison for smuggling firearms and ammunition into Mexico. They say 31-year-old Ruben Arnulfo Chavarin also was fined more than $10,000. Prosecutors say that on 14 occasions between December 2010 and February 2011, Chavarin purchased eight firearms and over 21,000 rounds of ammunition in Tucson. They say he provided the firearms and more than 12,500 rounds of ammunition to co-conspirators to be smuggled out of the U.S. and into Mexico. In February 2011, authorities say Chavarin attempted to personally smuggle 8,700 rounds of ammunition into Mexico, but was arrested at the Port of Entry in Douglas, Arizona.