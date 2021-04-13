US Bishop Hoeppner resigns after Vatican probe into cover-up

ROME (AP) — A Minnesota bishop who was investigated by the Vatican for allegedly interfering with past investigations into clerical sexual abuse has resigned. The Vatican said Tuesday that Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Michael Hoeppner and named a temporary replacement to run the Crookston diocese. Hoeppner is 71, four years shy of the normal retirement age for bishops. The Vatican in 2019 authorized an investigation into claims that Hoeppner had engaged in “acts or omissions intended to interfere with or avoid civil or canonical investigations of clerical sexual misconduct.” Hoeppner is accused of stating that a priest was fit for ministry despite allegedly knowing the priest had abused a 16-year-old boy in the early 1970s.