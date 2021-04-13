Vanderbilt hires Shea Ralph from UConn as new women’s coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has hired Shea Ralph away from UConn to help revive the Commodores’ struggling women’s basketball program. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the hiring a week after firing Stephanie White. Ralph has been an assistant with the Huskies since 2008 and helped lead UConn to 13 consecutive Final Fours and six NCAA championships. She helped with recruiting and player development. She also spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Pittsburgh. Ralph takes over a program that last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2014, with its lone Final Four berth in 1993.