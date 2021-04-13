Volkswagen reaches wage deal with German workers

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen and Germany’s largest industrial union have agreed on a 23-month wage deal that provides a 1,000 euro bonus recognizing employee efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and a 2.3% wage increase in January 2022. The deal announced Tuesday covers 120,000 workers at six factories in Germany and people who work for Volkswagen’s financial services arm.. The company said it would pay out the one-time bonus in June. Volkswagen also agreed to offer 1,400 apprenticeships each year through 2025, to make a one-time contribution of 150 euros per worker to company pension plans, and to convert a performance-based salary component to a payment of 150 euros a month per worker.