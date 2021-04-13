Voters to weigh in on Pa. government pandemic power struggle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The pandemic power struggle that’s raged for a year between Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor and its Republican-led Legislature will land on voters’ laps next month. It’s taking the form of two proposed constitutional amendments to limit the length of disaster emergencies. There are four statewide ballot questions in all this spring. The others would put anti-discrimination language into the state constitution and give paid fire and rescue departments the same borrowing power that volunteer departments have had for decades. The primary is May 18. One of the proposed constitutional amendments asks voters to decide whether to have disaster emergency declarations expire after three weeks, rather than three months.