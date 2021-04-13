“You can talk to your friends” Vestal Hills elementary students, teachers happy to be back four days a week

VESTAL (WBNG) -- This week, it was back to school for elementary school students at Vestal Hills Elementary. They, along with other elementary school students in the district headed back four days a week starting Monday.

"It was great to see their smiling faces, they were high-fiving us, they were cheering, it was awesome," said Principal Therese Mastro.

When asked what her favorite part of being back was, fifth-grader Gracie Smith said "Being able to go on the playground and actually have fun and not be stuck at home all the time."

The move came after a two-week delay in the shipment of desktop barriers that the district is requiring as part of their reopening strategy. A strategy many parents have deemed too restrictive and not in line with other districts. The barriers themselves have recently been removed from CDC guidelines.

Mastro said each school had to jump through its own barriers to get the school in line with the guidelines that were provided.

"In the fall we did lunch in the classroom," she said "When we brought more kids back we weren't going to be able to accommodate lunch in the classroom, so we're now using the stage and a different layout in the cafeteria."

For teachers like Sue Wendell who teaches first grade, it was great to be back.

"It is a relief it is much much easier to teach to one group of kids that's right in front of you, to see what they're doing," she said.

Mastro says the biggest relief will likely be for the kids, many of whom have struggled with the stress of online learning.

"They never had any separation," she said, referring to the fact that school and home were for several months the same place "Now this is school, and then they can go home and they can be a family again," she said.

One student who was happy to be back is Michael Wong.

"Learning at home makes you distanced from your friends, so going back in person you can talk to your friends," he said. "if you ever have any questions you can ask the teacher."

Gracie Smith echoed those thoughts.

"It's a lot easier because if I have any questions I can ask my teacher instead of waiting for her to respond in the classroom," she said.

She says while she is happy to be back four days a week, she has one more wish.

"That we finally get to go five days a week and things will be normal," she said.

The remaining say is currently used partially for remote learning and partially for teachers to plan.

The School district has told 12 News in the past that they hope to be back open five days a week by the end of the school year. There is still no concrete plan released from the district to also bring back middle and high school students four days a week.