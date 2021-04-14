After months on lam, slaughterhouse escapee beefalo caught

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say an 800- to 900-pound beefalo that has been roaming the woods in western Connecticut since it escaped on its way to a slaughterhouse more than 250 days ago has been captured. The cross between a bison and domestic cattle eluded its handlers on Aug. 3, while being loaded off a truck at a meat processing business in Plymouth. Nicknamed “Buddy,” his adventures including appearances on a wildlife camera set up by police and failed attempts to lure him into a pen with food gained widespread attention. He’s been spared the death penalty and will retire to Florida.