American charged with COVID relief fraud arrested in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police have arrested a Florida man wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges for allegedly receiving more than $7.2 million in coronavirus relief funds after concocting hundreds of nonexistent employees on loan applications. Croatian media have identified the man as Don Cisternino. Croatian police confirmed the arrest saying in a statement to The Associated Press that an U.S. citizen was arrested on an international warrant on the border with Slovenia on Sunday and handed over to a court in Zagreb. A federal grand jury in Orlando handed down an indictment in February against the 45-year-old of Chuluota. He’s charged with two counts of wire fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft and three counts of illegal monetary transactions. 

