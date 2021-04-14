Biden begins to undo Trump’s ban on abortion referrals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is beginning to undo a Trump-era ban on clinics referring women for abortions, a policy directive that led to Planned Parenthood leaving the federal family planning program. Wednesday’s proposed rule from the Department of Health and Human Services follows through on President Joe Biden’s campaign promise to reverse his predecessor’s family planning policy, branded a “gag rule” by women’s groups and decried by medical associations as violating the doctor-patient relationship. However, the Biden administration stops short of immediately suspending the Trump regulation, an additional step that abortion rights advocates sought. Officials believe methodically rewriting the Trump rule will increase the odds of Biden’s changes ultimately being upheld in court.