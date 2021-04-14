Biden faces long odds in push for more state ‘red flag’ laws

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — President Biden faces an uphill battle as he tries to push for more state laws that would allow authorities to temporarily disarm people who are considered a danger to themselves or others. State lawmakers, governors of both parties and former President Donald Trump embraced the so-called red flag laws after the 2018 mass shooting that killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Florida and several other states adopted such laws that year, hailing them as a way to prevent suicides, domestic violence and mass shootings. But momentum for the legislation has stalled after intense pushback.