Coast Guard: 6 rescued from capsized ship off Louisiana

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard in Louisiana says six people have been rescued from a commercial vessel that capsized off the Louisiana coast. A search continued Wednesday for more survivors. The Advocate reports that a Lafourche Parish official said 18 were on board. The U.S. Coast Guard said two of its ships and several other boats responded to calls for help as a “microburst” of stormy weather blew over the Gulf of Mexico south of Grand Isle. The wind and rough seas flipped the Seacor Power, a huge liftboat that drops legs to the seafloor and becomes a platform.