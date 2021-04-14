Coinbase is here … a digital currency exchange goes public

Wall Street will be focusing on Coinbase with the digital currency exchange becoming a publicly traded company. Coinbase is going public Wednesday with cryptocurrency chatter seemingly coming from everywhere, even at the U.S. Federal Reserve. It is being incorporated into the business plans and accepted by major companies such as Tesla, PayPal and Visa. There were 43 million verified Coinbase users in 2020, with 2.8 million making transactions monthly. Its revenue more than doubled to $1.14 billion last year and the company swung to a profit of $322.3 million after losing tens of millions in 2019.