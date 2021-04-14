Skip to Content

Egypt releases 2 journalists after 17 months in detention

2:51 pm

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities have released two local journalists after spending about year and a half in pre-trial detention. That’s according to their lawyer and family members Wednesday. Solafa Magdy and her husband Hossam el-Sayyad arrived at their home in Cairo, Magdy’s mother said. She posted a photo on Facebook showing the couple hugging their child. The freelance journalists were released pending an investigation into whether they disseminated false news, misused social media platforms and joined an outlawed group, said lawyer Khaled Ali. Magdy is a multimedia reporter and el-Sayyad is a photographer

