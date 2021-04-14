Europe scrambles as J&J vaccine delay deals another blow

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — European countries are diverging on whether to push ahead with giving residents Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine after reports of very rare blood clots in a handful of recipients in the United States. Some leaders opted for caution Wednesday after U.S. officials paused the vaccine’s use while they study the clots in a handful of people. Experts agree COVID-19 poses a much larger risk of death and hospitalization than the potential threat of atypical clots. Italy, the Netherlands, Croatia and Denmark put their Johnson & Johnson lots in storage while waiting for guidance from European health officials. But Poland and France said they would administer the doses they received.