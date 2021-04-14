Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings had three hits and three RBIs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates chased Blake Snell in the first inning of an 8-4 victory over the San Diego Padres. The game lasted 4 hours, 7 minutes, and included 17 walks, seven hit batters and 27 runners left on base. Stallings hit a two-run double off the top of the left-field fence in the first inning, then added an RBI single in the second. That helped the Pirates take a 5-3 lead en route to their third win in four games. San Diego had its four-game winning streak end as Snell retired just two of the eight batters he faced.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Mantha had a two points in his Washington debut, Alex Ovechkin scored the 728th goal of his NHL career and the Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1. The East Division-leading Capitals went 3 for 3 on the power play as part of another offensive outburst. Mantha had a goal and an assist after a trade from Detroit. Ovechkin scored his team-leading 22nd goal of the season. The Capitals have won three in a row. The Flyers lost for the sixth time in eight games.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — States around the country are realizing that future of sports betting — and tax money to be made from it — is online. But they’re also realizing that that extra tax money isn’t nearly enough to balance state budgets. Currently, 15 states plus Washington, D.C., offer mobile sports betting, and several others are considering adopting it. More than 80% of sports betting in the U.S. is done via smartphone or computer. New York stands to become one of the largest markets once it gets mobile betting up and running, perhaps next year.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is set to make his first start since throwing the first no-hitter in franchise history. Musgrove will face the Pirates on Wednesday night in Pittsburgh. The Padres acquired Musgrove in a trade from Pittsburgh in January after he spent three seasons with the Pirates. Musgrove said sales have increased at his parents’ coffee shop in the San Diego suburb of Alpine, California, since the no-hitter last week against the Texas Rangers.

NEW YORK (AP) — Back on the mound two days after an abbreviated start, Marcus Stroman tossed six spotless innings and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 for a doubleheader sweep. Brandon Nimmo had three hits and three RBIs from the leadoff spot. Jonathan Villar followed up his game-winning single in the opener with a run-scoring double, and Stroman outpitched Phillies ace Aaron Nola. In the first game, Pete Alonso and Villar hit RBI singles in the eighth to give New York a 4-3 victory in extra innings. Dominic Smith socked an early two-run homer for the Mets. Both games of the single-admission twinbill, booked to make up Monday night’s rainout at Citi Field, were scheduled for seven innings.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference should again be led by last season’s Supporters Shield winner Philadelphia as well as Toronto and Columbus, the defending MLS Cup champions. But also keep an eye on New England, which made a run in the playoffs last season. Miami has a new coach in Phil Neville, who will look to shake things up in the team’s second year. Atlanta should have Josef Martinez back. MLS opens its season on Friday.