Lawsuit describes night of fear for Wall of Moms protester

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A lawyer who formed part of a “Wall of Moms” confronting militarized federal agents is suing federal authorities, claiming excessive force was used against her and she was arrested without probable cause. In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Portland, Oregon, Jennifer Kristiansen also accused an unnamed federal agent of groping her breast and buttocks as he trapped her against a wall, leading her to fear she would be raped. Named as defendants are Gabriel Russell, regional director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service, supervisors and 29 ground-level agents, who are not named because they wore no name tags.