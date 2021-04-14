Opposition accuses UK govt of sleaze amid lobbying scandal

LONDON (AP) — A lobbying scandal swirling around former British Prime Minister David Cameron has deepened with claims that a senior civil servant held down a part-time job with a now-bankrupt financial firm that was awarded lucrative government contracts. It is the latest in a tide of revelations about links between government ministers, civil servants and Greensill Capital. Cameron lobbied senior government officials on behalf of the firm, and insists he didn’t break any rules. The leader of the opposition Labour Party said the revelations showed “sleaze and cronyism” within the government. But lawmakers in the House of Commons, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have a majority, on Wednesday rejected the idea of an inquiry.