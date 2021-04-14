Police announce arrests of 2 officers accused of wrongdoing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two Philadelphia police officers have been suspended after being charged with giving false statements in separate cases. Sgt. Michael Kennedy was federally indicted Wednesday on making false statements to the FBI, obstruction and conspiracy to make a false statement. Officer James Saxton was separately arrested by the Philadelphia Police Department’s internal affairs division and charged with perjury. An attorney for Kennedy did not return a phone call from The AP on Wednesday. Attorney Michael Drossner told The Philadelphia Inquirer that Kennedy is on military leave with the U.S. Army. A Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 representative said the organization “will represent officer Saxton with counsel” but declined further comment on specific charges.