Queen returns to royal duties after death of Prince Philip

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has returned to royal duties, four days after the death of her husband, Prince Philip. The 94-year-old British monarch attended a retirement ceremony for a senior royal official on Tuesday. The royal family is observing two weeks of royal mourning for Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99. The palace has said members of the royal family will “undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances” during the mourning period. The family also released previously unseen photos as they shared memories of Philip. Meanwhile, preparations stepped up for Philip’s funeral, which will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle. Attendance will be limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.