Reminder: Broome County cancels J&J vaccines appointments

(WBNG) -- Broome County officials have canceled Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments at the SUNY Broome Ice Center and American Legion Post 1700 in West Endicott for Wednesday.

County officials made the decision Tuesday following recommendations from the CDC and the FDA to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Health Department encourages people to sign up for Pfizer clinics at the Ice Center Thursday and Friday.

Officials will keep the community updated when the doses will be available again.