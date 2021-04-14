Tiger sharks eat whale carcass that drifted ashore in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Officials are warning people to stay out of the water after sharks were seen eating the carcass of a whale that has washed ashore on an Oahu beach. Several tiger sharks were seen eating the whale remains as it drifted closer to shore in Waimanalo on Tuesday. The carcass landed on the beach later in the day, but warning signs remained Wednesday. Officials say that until the whale is entirely removed from the shoreline, there is an increased chance of shark activity in the area.