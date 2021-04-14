Tioga County Mental Health encourages those who are struggling to reach out

OWEGO (WBNG) -- With the pandemic now a month into it's second year, health officials in Tioga County are encouraging residents to seek help if they feel their mental health is struggling.

"People who were already struggling, didn't handle the isolation as well, didn't handle their symptoms as well as well as people who we've never seen before," said Lori Morgan, Director of Community Services for Tioga County Mental Hygine.

They say there has also been an uptick in people seeking help for substance use.

"There was a lot of relapse, there was a lot of overdose, things like that," she said.

Morgan encourages anyone who is struggling to reach out to her department and they can help.

"We have telehealth, same with the addiction program, we also do 24/7 crisis services," she said.

She says you can even get same day counseling help.

"We've offered that now for a couple years, i think it's important because when someone is seeking help that can be a hard step and it's important to seize the moment, and not create another barrier," she said.

She says that whether you reach out to her office or another resource, the important thing is that you seek help.

For a full list of services offered by the county contact information, click here.