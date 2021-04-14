Trump-era spike in Israeli settlement growth has only begun

EFRAT, West Bank (AP) — An Associated Press investigation shows an aggressive Israeli settlement spree built over 9,000 homes in the occupied West Bank during the Trump era. Data and satellite photos show the construction pushed farther into the West Bank than ever before. That, combined with a deep pipeline of planned projects, puts the Biden administration in a tough bind if it hopes to revive the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. The data was compiled from official sources by Peace Now, an anti-settlement watchdog group. The Biden administration has expressed support for a two-state solution, but has not signaled if it is prepared to to intervene to keep those fading hopes alive.