UK supermarket giant Tesco sees profit dented by COVID costs

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s biggest supermarket, Tesco, says its profits slid by a fifth over the past year as higher costs related to the coronavirus pandemic offset “exceptionally strong” sales growth. The company said Wednesday that its pretax profit for the year to February slid to 825 million pounds ($1.14 billion), compared with just over 1 billion pounds the previous year. It says profits were weighed down by 892 million pounds worth of COVID-related costs, including its need to hire staff to cover workers impacted by the virus. Tesco said it hired almost 50,000 temporary workers during the pandemic, about 20,000 of whom have joined the retailer permanently.