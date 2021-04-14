Unaccompanied children from border arrive in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — About 150 unaccompanied children found at the southern border of the U.S. have arrived in northwestern Pennsylvania and will be housed at a dormitory at the Pennsylvania International Academy. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said children landed Tuesday night at Erie International Airport. Children are released to sponsors in the U.S., usually parents or close relatives, while being allowed to pursue their cases in immigration courts. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie says a local volunteer effort will be led by the Pittsburgh-based Holy Family Institute, which also has received children from the border at its facilities in that city.