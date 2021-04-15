12-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren hopes for ‘awesome’ win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diane Warren would be overjoyed to win a best original song Oscar for her work in “The Life Ahead” starring Sophia Loren. A trophy for the Italian-language film’s song would be Warren’s first after 11 previous Academy Award nominations came up short. Warren says that winning would be “awesome,” comparing her experience to that of a baseball team that keep losing the World Series. A triumph would mean even more this year for the veteran songwriter. The Oscars were originally set for February but were moved back by the pandemic to April 25 — her late father’s birthday. The show will air on ABC.