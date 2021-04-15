BBC coverage of Philip’s death draws record complaints

LONDON (AP) — The BBC’s coverage of the death of Prince Philip has drawn almost 110,000 complaints from the public, making it the most complained about piece of television programming ever in the U.K. The broadcaster cleared its normal schedules across two TV channels on Friday to run a series of special programs after Queen Elizabeth II’s husband died at the age of 99. Popular shows were postponed and replaced by news programs and pre-recorded tributes, and the BBC Four channel was taken off air completely. BBC radio stations also aired programs about the royal. The broadcaster said in a statement Thursday that Philip’s death was a “significant event” but acknowledged that some was unhappy with the coverage.