Skip to Content

Funeral of US Capitol Officer William Evans underway

New
12:18 pm National News from the Associated Press

ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — Under a steady rain, the flag-draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans was carried into a Massachusetts church as dozens of state police troopers stood in the street and saluted. Mourners followed the casket into St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams on Thursday for a private funeral Mass, which was to be followed by burial at Bellevue Cemetery. Evans will be laid to rest beside his father, Howard. The 41-year-old was killed this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Senate. He was raised in North Adams and Clarksburg. He had served with the U.S. Capitol Police since 2003.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content