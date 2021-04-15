Funeral of US Capitol Officer William Evans underway

ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — Under a steady rain, the flag-draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans was carried into a Massachusetts church as dozens of state police troopers stood in the street and saluted. Mourners followed the casket into St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams on Thursday for a private funeral Mass, which was to be followed by burial at Bellevue Cemetery. Evans will be laid to rest beside his father, Howard. The 41-year-old was killed this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Senate. He was raised in North Adams and Clarksburg. He had served with the U.S. Capitol Police since 2003.