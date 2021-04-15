Broome County has Pfizer vaccine appointments available

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department has clinics for the Pfizer vaccine available.

Appointments are are available at the SUNY Broome Ice Center Clinic Thursday and Friday and then April 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can sign up for an appointment by clicking here. You can also call 211.

On Tuesday, the county recommended people sign up for the Pfizer vaccine clinic after some had appointments canceled due to issues with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.