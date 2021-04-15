Coalition launches program to lift minority football coaches

An organization started by Maryland’s Mike Locksley is trying to help advance the careers of minority football coaches by connecting them with the people who do the hiring in college sports. The National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches launched its first Coalition Academy this week. The program matches coaches and athletic directors for mentorship. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, Nevada head coach Jay Norvell, UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo and Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis are among the 12 coaches participating. UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois spearheaded the program and is among 13 current and former ADs taking part.