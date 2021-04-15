Cold water safety tips for the start Spring

(WBNG) -- As the weather continues to get warmer this spring, more of us will begin to participate in recreational activities involving water, like fishing and kayaking.

But it is important to be aware of the potential hazards that still may exist due to lingering cold water temperatures. Water temperatures that are in the 50s can lead to big trouble.

Loss of feeling and muscle control is possible while someone who is in the water for ten minutes may become completely incapacitated.

If the water is another ten degrees colder, incapacitation can occur immediately. On top of this, it is very common for deep involuntary gasping to occur because the body is going into shock.

There is also the threat of heart failure or stroke due to spiking blood pressure and an increased heart rate.

To help prevent any accidents from happening, it is always good to follow a few safety tips:

Dress for the water temperatures and not the air temperatures. This means if you are swimming then wear a wet suit, or if you are fishing make sure to be wearing the proper waders. Always make sure to have a personal flotation device or a life jacket on your person.

Officials say it is always good to plan for the worst, because accidents do happen.