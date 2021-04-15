Concert, COVID-19 details announced for DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

(WBNG) -- Organizers of the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open announced new details for the event on Thursday afternoon.

Organizers announced there will be a concert. Concert-goers will be able to hear the country band, "Old Dominion" play music. There will be a limit of 5,000 concert-goers.

Additionally, organizers said they will host the Guthrie Heart & Sole 5K and sunrise yoga.

Organizers also announced the following COVID-19 safety guidelines will be place:

Fans will go through screening before entering.

There will be no public bleachers. Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs and remain socially distant.

There will be sanitation stations.

The entrances and exits to the event will be separate.

Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed in.

Face masks will be required.

Eating and drinking will not be allowed within the first 10 feet of the rope line.

For more DICK'S Sporting Goods Open COVID-19 safety information, click here.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open events will begin on June 28 and finish on July 4 with the final round and trophy presentation.

It will be the tournament's 50th anniversary.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.