Concert, COVID-19 details announced for DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

(WBNG) -- Organizers of the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open announced new details for the event on Thursday afternoon.

Organizers announced there will be a concert. Concert-goers will be able to hear the country band, "Old Dominion" play music. There will be a limit of 5,000 concert-goers.

Additionally, organizers said they will host the Guthrie Heart & Sole 5K and sunrise yoga.

Organizers also announced the following COVID-19 safety guidelines will be place:

  • Fans will go through screening before entering.
  • There will be no public bleachers. Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs and remain socially distant.
  • There will be sanitation stations.
  • The entrances and exits to the event will be separate.
  • Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed in.
  • Face masks will be required.
  • Eating and drinking will not be allowed within the first 10 feet of the rope line.

For more DICK'S Sporting Goods Open COVID-19 safety information, click here.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open events will begin on June 28 and finish on July 4 with the final round and trophy presentation.

It will be the tournament's 50th anniversary.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

