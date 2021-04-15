EXPLAINER: Can officers stop drivers for air fresheners?

The mother of a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by Minnesota police this week says it all started when police pulled her son over for having air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror. Some people might ask how an air freshener can be the basis for a traffic stop. Minnesota is one of a number of states with laws that prohibit drivers from hanging objects from their rearview mirrors on the grounds that the items could obstruct their view. The laws have led to vehement complaints from civil rights advocates who say police can use them as a pretext for stopping Black motorists to investigate them for more serious crimes.