French lawmakers OK security bill increasing police powers

PARIS (AP) — France’s parliament has passed a security bill to extend police powers that has prompted criticism from civil rights activists who fear it threatens efforts to denounce police abuse. The bill has been definitively approved by the National Assembly, where French President Emmanuel Macron’s party has a large majority. The Senate has already adopted the bill. In an effort to quell criticism, lawmakers have redrafted the most controversial article of the bill. It now says helping identifying on-duty police officers “with the obvious intent of harming” will be punished by up to 5 years in prison and a 75,000 euro-fine ($89,800). Opponents say it remains vague and subject to interpretation by police.