Greek, Turkish FMs meet to mend ties, trade barbs instead

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A meeting aimed to improve fraught ties between NATO allies Greece and Turkey quickly descended into a tense exchange of accusations between the two countries’ foreign ministers on Thursday. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias traveled to Ankara Thursday to meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, following a slight easing of tensions. Appearing before the cameras to deliver their press statements, the two initially spoke about keeping the channels of dialogue open and increasing economic cooperation in an effort to improve ties. But their meeting soon turned sour after Dendias accused Turkey of violating Greece’s sovereign rights and warned that Ankara would face European Union sanctions if the violations continue. Cavusoglu retorted calling Dendias’ words “unacceptable.”