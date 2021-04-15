Lawyer: 290 relatives file for compensation in MH-17 downing

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A lawyer for relatives of people killed in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine says that 290 family members and partners of the victims have filed compensation claims. They are citing “emotional distress” in claims against four suspects charged in the downing. Lawyer Arlette Schijns was speaking Thursday at a preliminary hearing in the long-running legal proceedings against three Russians and a Ukrainian. They are charged with involvement in shooting down the Amsterdam-to-Kuala Lumpur flight on July 17, 2014. All 298 people on board the Boeing 777 were killed. The suspects have not been detained and the case is proceeding in their absence.