Matthew’s Subaru presents $13,000 check to Broome County Humane Society

Matthew’s Subaru presents $13,000 check to Broome County Humane SocietyNew
(WBNG) -- Matthew's Subaru donated a check of $13,642 to the Broome County Humane Society on Tuesday.
The check was presented as a result of the Subaru "Share the Love" initiative, which took place from November 2020 to January 2021. During this time, Subaru donated $250 per vehicle for every new Subaru sold to the customer's choice of four national charities including Make-A-Wish, National Parks Foundation, Meals on Wheels of America, and ASPCA.
Matthew's Subaru says dealers are given the option of choosing a fifth charity and it chose the Broome County Humane Society for a seventh year. It donated $50 for every new Subaru sold to the Humane Society.
This year's donation, added to previous donations, totals $123,961.
In a news release, Matthew Subaru General Manager Mike Gottlieb said,
“We appreciate the great work the BC Humane Society does. With Subaru’s being ‘Dog Tested-Dog Approved’, it’s a natural partnership and our customers love that they can be a part of a solution to find homes for these
animals. In the end it’s our customers who make this possible and we are very thankful!”