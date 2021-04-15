Matthew’s Subaru presents $13,000 check to Broome County Humane Society

(WBNG) -- Matthew's Subaru donated a check of $13,642 to the Broome County Humane Society on Tuesday.

The check was presented as a result of the Subaru "Share the Love" initiative, which took place from November 2020 to January 2021. During this time, Subaru donated $250 per vehicle for every new Subaru sold to the customer's choice of four national charities including Make-A-Wish, National Parks Foundation, Meals on Wheels of America, and ASPCA.

Matthew's Subaru says dealers are given the option of choosing a fifth charity and it chose the Broome County Humane Society for a seventh year. It donated $50 for every new Subaru sold to the Humane Society.

This year's donation, added to previous donations, totals $123,961.

In a news release, Matthew Subaru General Manager Mike Gottlieb said,