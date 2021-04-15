Chenango Forks revises decision, will continue with move to 4 day in-person instruction

(WBNG) -- The Chenango Forks School District announced Thursday it will continue with its plan to move seventh to 11th grade students to a four-day in-person instruction schedule a week beginning April 19.

On Wednesday, the district said it would not be moving these students to a four day based on guidance from New York State and that Broome County is deemed a county with a high rate of transmission.

However, the district said on Thursday the guidance says it's the district's "decision to move to shorter physical distances will come down to a local communities risk tolerance based on its unique circumstances."

The district says through its previous community survey, it was "indicated that for students to return to four days of in-person instruction the District would use barriers when applicable and less than 6 foot of distance in classrooms where capacity does not allow for six feet of distancing."

Additionally, the CDC said schools are not a high risk zone despite the Broome County Health Department saying Broome County had a high risk of infection.

The district says parents who are uncomfortable with their student being within 6 feet of other students without may barriers may choose to have their student learn remotely by contacting their building's principal.

The district says it's sorry for the stress and anxiety this process has caused students, parents and guardians.

The full letter sent to the community is posted below: