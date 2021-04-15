NFL inks sports bet deals with Caesars, FanDuel, DraftKings

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Once one of the staunchest opponents of allowing people to legally bet on its games, the National Football League has reached deals with three gambling companies to become official sports betting partners. The NFL is partnering with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel. They’ll get the use of NFL trademarks and official league data, and will integrate their own betting content into NFL.com and the league’s app. The NFL was among the professional sports leagues that fought New Jersey’s efforts to overturn a ban on legal sports betting in most of the country. New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in 2018 that led to the explosion of legal sports betting since then.