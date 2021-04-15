Police investigating vandalism incident of Chenango River Walk graffiti

BINGHAMTON (WBNG/WNBF) -- Officials are investigating an incident regarding spray-painted vandalism on walls of Binghamton's downtown riverwalk.

Police say they responded to reports of the graffitiing incident early Wednesday morning.

Graffitied messages and symbols were also found on the side of a building at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, as well as along the walls of the Chenango river walk.

Binghamton Police Detective Captain Cory Minor says the incident is under investigation.

Police say there are no reports of similar vandalism in the same area downtown.

12 News Crews on the scene say the graffitti has since been painted over, as shown by the image.





