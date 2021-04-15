State allows horse, auto races to be attended at 20% capacity

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Spectators will now be allowed at horse and auto races in the state, with limited capacity.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that starting on April 22, both horse races and auto races will be limited to 20% capacity.

Venues must adhere to all state health and safety guidelines.

Attendees must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, or of full vaccination of the coronavirus vaccine prior to entry.

Spectators must also wear masks and practice social distancing at the race venues.

This news comes as the Governor extended the state curfew for bars and restaurants until midnight which begins on April 19.