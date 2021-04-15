Tourist in deadly vacation rental fight asks to leave Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A Pittsburgh man is pleading not guilty to manslaughter in the strangulation of a college buddy he was on vacation with in Hawaii. Benjamin Fleming is also asking a judge to reduce his $250,000 bail and to let him return to the U.S. mainland. Fleming was staying at a Kailua-Kona Airbnb last month with two buddies he’s known since college at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Authorities say they got into a physical fight on their first night on the Big Island. An autopsy determined Abhishek Gupta, also of Pittsburgh, was strangled.