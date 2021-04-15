US warns of punitive actions for Lebanese blocking reforms

BEIRUT (AP) — A senior U.S. official has warned that Lebanese politicians who continue to block reforms in the crisis-hit country could face punitive actions by Washington and its allies. U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs David Hale did not provide details on the nature of the potential actions. But he appeared to refer to reports that the U.S. and its allies may impose sanctions on Lebanese politicians in order to force them to end a monthslong political deadlock and start badly needed reforms to fight corruption. Lebanon is undergoing its worst economic crisis in its history.