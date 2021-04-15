Voice of Binghamton Devils makes NHL play-by-play debut

NEWARK, NJ (WBNG) -- Windsor native and Binghamton Devils play-by-play announcer Rob Lippolis lived his lifelong dream Sunday night.

Lippolis filled in on the Devils Hockey Network, calling his first NHL game for the New Jersey Devils.

Lippolis got his start in minor league hockey as a junior in high school with the Binghamton Senators.

"It was something that I always knew that I wanted to do," said Lippolis. "It just kind of made everything worth it on Sunday."

Eventually, he worked his way up to become 'the voice' of the now Binghamton Devils.

"All throughout the rest of high school and college trying to learn play-by-play and everything else that has to go along with the job," said Lippolis.

Lippolis has been calling Binghamton games for four seasons. He is currently in Newark this season traveling with team.

While on the road with the B-Devils, he received a message.

"I got a call on the bus that said, 'this is a possibility and try not to get too excited when you don't know what's happening,'" said Lippolis.

That led to Lippolis getting a chance to do something he'd always hoped for.

"I sent a text while I was setting up my gear saying, 'hey our game got postponed tomorrow. If you need me tomorrow, let me know,'" said Lippolis. "Checked my phone and it said 'you're good to go tomorrow.' That's pretty much it."

With some temporary changes in the New Jersey Devils broadcast team, a spot opened for Lippolis to do play-by-play.

"I was nervous right before the game," said Lippolis. "You have a memory on how to do your broadcast then you get a script for another broadcast then you have to learn it."

Lippolis is scheduled to call a total of four New Jersey games with two Binghamton games squeezed in. Even though this is just for a few games, Lippolis said he's grateful to live out his dream.

"It'll sink in fully I don't know when," said Lippolis. "I've been walking around with a smile I haven't had for awhile."