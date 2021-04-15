‘I’m going home,’ woman with dementia tells arresting cop

DENVER (AP) — A police officer who arrested a 73-year-old woman with dementia, pushing her to the ground and handcuffing her, after she walked away from a store without paying for about $14 worth of items in Colorado last year has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Thursday’s move came a day after Karen Garner filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Loveland and police officers over her June 2020 arrest. Two other officers involved have been put on administrative duties. Police video shows Garner looking confused and repeatedly saying “I am going home” during her arrest.